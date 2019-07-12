Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Catherine "Kay" Anders Obituary
Anders, Catherine “Kay”, age 97, July 10, 2019. Retired longtime teacher for Riverview Community School District. Beloved wife of the late Adam J. Anders. Loving mother of Susan Piccirilli (David). Family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10am until the time of service 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.View obituary and share memories at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019
