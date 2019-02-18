|
Bliss, Catherine "Miss Kay" formerly of the Ricardeau Dance Studios located in Wyandotte on Biddle & Sycamore died January 4, 2019 in Sun City, Florida. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 344 Elm St. in Wyandotte. Her career as a performer includes being a soloist dancer and as a member of the "Busy Bees", a performing dog act with her long time friend Gloria Peebles. The act performed at sports venues, circuses and Bob-Lo for many years. Ms. Kay was a member of the Cecchetti Council of America: a method for teaching Classical Ballet. Her credits include: President of the C.C.A., Liason Officer, Permanent Examiner, and a teacher to both teachers and pupils.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019