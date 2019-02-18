Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Catholic Church
344 Elm St.
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kay" Bliss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine "Kay" Bliss Obituary
Bliss, Catherine "Miss Kay" formerly of the Ricardeau Dance Studios located in Wyandotte on Biddle & Sycamore died January 4, 2019 in Sun City, Florida. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 344 Elm St. in Wyandotte. Her career as a performer includes being a soloist dancer and as a member of the "Busy Bees", a performing dog act with her long time friend Gloria Peebles. The act performed at sports venues, circuses and Bob-Lo for many years. Ms. Kay was a member of the Cecchetti Council of America: a method for teaching Classical Ballet. Her credits include: President of the C.C.A., Liason Officer, Permanent Examiner, and a teacher to both teachers and pupils.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.