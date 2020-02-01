|
Concessi, Catherine. January 31, 2020. 82 of Southgate. Loving mother of Frank (Terry), Vince (Lori) and Michael. Dearest grandmother of Vincent, Christina (George), Michael, Kyle (Nora), Domenic and Marino. Great grandmother of Paityn and Georgie. Visitation, Sunday, February 2, 2020 – 1-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes–Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11 AM, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior St., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020