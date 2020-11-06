1/1
Catherine Mary (Carmody) Skidmore
Catherine Mary (Carmody) Skidmore. July 11, 1938 – October 26, 2020. Catherine passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mom of John, Bill (Denise), Marion (Bill) Hein, Colleen (Jay) Justice, Donna (Brian) Murphy. Dearest Grandmother of Neal, Billy (Amanda), Connor, Catherine and Kayla. Very proud great grandmother of Lorelai. Catherine’s passion was watching Football and Hallmark Christmas movies. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. A private service is planned for a later date. Fly free mom! Love you forever.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
