Catherine (Curtin) Murphy was born on February 1, 1929 in Flint, Michigan and passed away November 25, 2019 at her home on Grosse Ile, MI. Beloved wife of the late Linus E. Murphy DDS. Loving mother of Timothy (Kathleen), Thomas, Daniel (Victoria), John (Rose), Michael, Kathleen, Maureen, Mary Pat, Patrick, Colleen and James (Susan) and the late Joanne. Proud grandmother of Brian (Betsy), Katherine, Sean, Andrew (Nastasia), Ellen, Jack, Erin and Quinn; Great-Grandmother to James. She was also preceded in death by her parents John H. Curtin MD and Loretta Saunders Curtin and all three of her siblings, John, Mary and Patricia. Catherine grew up in Flint, Michigan and graduated from Marygrove College with a degree in teaching. Shortly thereafter, she and Linus married and she taught math briefly until they had their first child. After he completed Dental School, they lived in England for 3 years while he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as the Chief Medical Officer/Dentist at a US Air Force Base outside of London. Upon their return, they resided in Trenton, Michigan for 24 years and then on Grosse Ile for over 30 years. She was a proud member of St. Timothy’s Parish, the League of Women Voters (President ’77) and the Democratic Party. Catherine was an avid reader, bridge player and pretended to play golf. She was also a licensed realtor and sold real estate in her later years. She was immediately cremated and will be buried with her deceased husband at a cemetery in Flint, MI. A memorial mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 344 Elm St, Wyandotte, MI, 48192. Family will be gathering to greet guests at 9:00am. Following the service all are welcome to attend a luncheon in her honor at the Grosse Ile Country Club on Grosse Ile, MI. Memorial contributions to honor Catherine’s life may be made to the Trenton Memorial Library or the library of your choice as she loved to read and was a life-long learner.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019