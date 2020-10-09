Panepucci, Catherine “Kay”. October 7, 2020. Age 89 formerly of Dearborn. Loving mother of Nancy Niner, Julie Meininger, and Paula (Kevin) Raynor. Dearest grandmother of Darian, Janelle, Ashlynn, Camden, and Nicolas. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, the late Fiore Panepucci and her siblings, the late Rose Amicangelo, and the late Sam Petix. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Kay’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com