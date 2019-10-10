Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Hutchinson, Cathie. October 8, 2019, age 73 of South Rockwood. Loving mother of Donald (Cindy) Hutchinson II, Carrie (Jason) Ordiway and the late John Maxwell Hutchinson. Dearest grandmother of Devin and Delanie Hutchinson and Jeffrey, Brandon and Drew Ordiway. Great-grandmother of Lyla Lou Ordiway. Dear sister of Ralph and Don Drum. Preceded in death by her parents Burnell and Catherine Drum. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of service 3 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019
