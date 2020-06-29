Charles and Karen Oliver

Or Copy this URL to Share

OLIVER, Charles Robert (Bob) and Karen Judith (Connie), ages 82 and 79, of Riverview, passed June 25 and June 27, 2020. Loving parents of Michel (Deborah) Oliver, Robin (Mike) Goncalves, and Brian (Julie) Oliver. Dearest grandparents of Kristina, Keith (Jenna), Josh, Ryan, Matt and Jordan and great-grandparents of Lennon, Silas, Harper and Ryan. Their cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.



