Watkins, Charles C., age 86 of Lincoln Park. Happily married to Berta for fifty nine and a half years. Charles grew up in North Carolina, finding his interests in carpentry, small motor repair, antiquing, gardening, and puzzles. Charles was a loving and considerate husband, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his brothers and sister, Bruce (Louedith) Watkins, Danny Watkins, Wanda (Roger) Cole, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ina, his two brothers Bill (Sara) Watkins, Mike (Joyce) Watkins and his two sisters Patricia Fisher and Janet Cockrum. Memorial contributions may be made to Southgate Animal Shelter or Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation for Charles will be held at the Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm. A Service will be held the following day, October 10th, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln Park with an Instate at 10:00am and the service at 10:30am.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019