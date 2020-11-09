Charles Leon Cornwall, age 100, passed away November 5, 2020. Born on February 15, 1920 in North Branch, Michigan, he was the son of the late Leon Clifford and the late Alice Marie (Coullard) Cornwall. Charles met his future wife on a double date. He soon realized that he had a liking for Evelyn and asked her out on a second date. The rest is history. On December 4, 1940 he married Evelyn Mae Drury and were married for 74 years. She preceded him in death in 2015. Charles and Evelyn had four children, Sue (the late Jerry) Vaughn, Ric, the late Dennis (the late Ginger) and Mike (Lee Anne). Charles and Evelyn had ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Charles served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Montpelier for two years. He started working at Ford Motor Company’s trade school at the age of 14. He climbed the ladder to become a general foreman until he retired in 1980. Once retired, he and Evelyn were able to travel to 48 states. They were also able to enjoy retirement at their lake home in Lewiston, Michigan. He and Evelyn attended the Taylor Assemble of God Church for 40 years where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and as the church repairman. Charles and Evelyn moved to Brighton, Michigan into a senior center in 2012. When Evelyn passed, Charles moved into his final home, August Winter House in Howell where he passed away peacefully early Thursday evening. Charles loved to watch Fox News, President Trump and the Detroit Tigers. He loved his Entenmann donuts, corn on the cob and candy. This year Charles was able to celebrate his 100th birthday with his family members. He was so proud to reach 100 years old. He loved wearing his red shirt that proudly stated “100 Years Young” Charlie. He was a kind, gentle man and a true man of God. He lived to finally get eternal life. Services were held at MacDonald’s Funeral Home in Howell. Burial followed with military honors at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Westland. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at:



