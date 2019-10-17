Home

78, of Lenox, passed away Oct. 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Gamble), children; Angela (Fred) Hill, Thomas (Lori) Loughrige; grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Locke, Tara Loughrige, Maddison Uhley, Courtney (Shawn) Stevens, Brandon Parker, Shelby Parker, and Collin Parker; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren, and brother David (Joyce) Loughrige. Visit Oct. 24, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Woods Church, Warren MI. Service 11:00 a.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019
