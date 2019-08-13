Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Charles W. "Chuck" Paddock

Charles W. "Chuck" Paddock Obituary
Paddock, Charles W., born December 27, 1947 and passed away on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband to Beverly and father to Charles, step father to Sunshine Brooker, Rhonda and Larry Beheler and grandfather to Abigail Wood, Daniel Wood, Lizzy Brooker, Megan Brooker and Katherine Wood (deceased). Dear brother to Cynthia Elzinga, Duncan (Beau) Elzinga and uncle to Alex and Ian. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles Wilbur Paddock and Geraldine Louise (Larkin) Paddock. Chuck received two bachelor degrees from Western Michigan University in Speech and Accounting. His most significant career contributions were made through 33 years of service to Wayne County Community College District Board of Trustees, in addition to retiring from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Detroit Police Department. Throughout his life Chuck was passionate about giving back to the community and making life for the citizens/students of Wayne County better. He assisted hundreds of Wayne County residents in securing their retirement futures through his tireless work efforts in helping achieve their financial goals through his personal/professional guidance. As a community leader, Chuck worked to resolve key issues that promoted the ongoing work that was being done by the City of Taylor and Wayne County Community College District that enabled them to foster stability and grow. He worked tirelessly with hundreds of political leaders (congressional, state, local) to secure resources for the betterment of their communities and its citizens – he was a friend to all. Most recently, his current projects were the major improvement to the Taylor Community Library in partnership with the Wayne County Community College District along with improvements to the Heritage Park Ecology Center and to Coan Lake with the addition of colorful racing lights to the water wheel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wayne County Community College District Charles W. Paddock Education Scholarship Fund, please contact Julie Figlioli at 313-496-2510. Service is Sunday, 3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1-8 p.m. He will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019
