Charlotte Ann Auer Obituary
AUER, Charlotte A., age 72, of Brownstown, November 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Randy (Jeanette) Auer II. Loving grandmother of Payton and Joelle. Dear sister of Sandra Beaudoin. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Ann Auer, her parents Virgil Bryngelson and Dorothy (Norman) Kingslien and her sister Roberta Millward. Visitation is Friday,1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, Instate 9:30 a.m. and Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019
