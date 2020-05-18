Chester T. Klem
Klem, Chester T. of Dearborn. May 13, 2020. Age 93. Beloved husband of Kathleen Smith-Klem. Loving step-father of Douglas (Karen Woollams) Smith and Dr. Ronald (Laurie) Smith. Dear brother of Stanley Balazy (the late Pamela) and Rev. Edwin W. Balazy. Proud grandfather of Jessica Bellino-Smith, Rose Smith-Woollams and Geoffrey Smith-Woollams. Dear uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Chester was a member of the Oak Club (founding member), a lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, North Shore Club (Wyandotte), West Shore Golf and Country Club, V.F.W. Post 1136, P.L.A.V. Post 7, P. R.C.U. and proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. In Chester's honor, the family suggests donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (Our Lady of the Scapular) in lieu of flowers. Burial Services were held privately. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
