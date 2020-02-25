|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death on February 20th of our loving brother Chris Herr after a massive heart attack. He faithfully cared for his father Bill Herr at home until he passed away on January 25th at the age of 92. He was a very dedicated member of his church and greatly loved by all the other members. His brother Tim and his mother Lorraine predeceased him. He is survived by his brothers Dan (Ellen) Herr and Jeff (Marie) Herr.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020