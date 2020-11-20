Or Copy this URL to Share

Burson, Christine of Southgate. November 19, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Stanley, Jr. (Nancy), Dennis (Sharon) and Gerald (Tamera). Preceded in death by siblings Gerald Wasielewski, Walter Wasielewski and Irene Wasielewski. Christine was a devoted member of the Our Lady of the Scapular Parish Altar Society, St. Mary’s Orchard Lake and the Polish Women’s Alliance. Funeral Services were held Tuesday. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store