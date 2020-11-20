1/
Christine Burson
Burson, Christine of Southgate. November 19, 2020. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Stanley, Jr. (Nancy), Dennis (Sharon) and Gerald (Tamera). Preceded in death by siblings Gerald Wasielewski, Walter Wasielewski and Irene Wasielewski. Christine was a devoted member of the Our Lady of the Scapular Parish Altar Society, St. Mary’s Orchard Lake and the Polish Women’s Alliance. Funeral Services were held Tuesday. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
