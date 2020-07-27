1/1
Christopher Michael "Woody" Woods
Christopher “Woody” Michael Woods, age 46, of Brownstown, Illinois passed away at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Brownstown. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan. Memorials may go to Pagel Funeral Homes or the donor’s choice. Woody was born on December 28, 1973 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Ray Stephen and Wilma D. (Woods) Drury. He married Jennifer Lotz on December 30, 2009. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with family, friends, and furbabies. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Wilma Drury of Trenton, Michigan; wife, Jennifer Woods of Brownstown, Illinois; sisters, Tina Grubbs (husband Brian) of Lexington, Kentucky and Susie Fleser (husband Casey) of Smithville, Tennessee; grandmother, Cena Woods of Trenton, Michigan; fur babies, Lola, Tilly, Abby, Harley, and Bug; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Drury and grandfather, Carl Frank Woods. Online condolences may be expressed at:

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
