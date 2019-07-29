Home

Holt, Clara Oretta. July 26, 2019. Age 88 of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Scott Holt, Jr. for 67 years. Loving mother of Kathleen (Gary) Krupczak and James (Mireille) Holt. Dearest grandmother of Carrie (James) Mullins and Michael Krupczak. Great grandmother of Noah, Gavin, Landon, Aubree, Eden and Sawyer Mullins. Also survived by dear friend Patricia Bumpus. Preceded in death by brother Mack Beaumont. Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019, 1-8 pm. Service Friday, August 2, 2019, 1 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019
