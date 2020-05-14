Clara V. Lipinski of Southgate. May 12, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Debra, Mary Smith, Donna Serement (Gordon Dionne), Laurie (George) Saba, the late Cathy Scoda, Donald (Teresa) Lipinski and mother in law of Doug Scoda, the late Joseph Serement and the late Allan Smith. Proud grandmother of Allison Smith, Megan (Dave) Fronczak, Christopher (Megan) Serement, Lindsey Saba, Alyssa Lipinski and great grandmother of Clara Michael and Miles Fronczak. Clara is survived by many nieces and nephews which were also a source of great pride to her. Clara passed away after living the fullest life possible. She raised six amazing kids. Clara and her husband Don were married for 63 years and created a wonderful family. Clara was a volunteer at St. Stan's church and school in Wyandotte for many years. It was there she met many friends and remained close to them throughout the years. The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Due to today's environment, visitation and the funeral mass will be private. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 14 to May 17, 2020.