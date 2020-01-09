|
Clare Jane Koester (Pietrangelo) age 88, of Portage and formerly of Grosse Ile passed away peacefully Wednesday December 25, 2019. Clare is survived by her loving children, William Charles "Bill", Ann Phyllis and Gerardo Rincon, her grandchildren Alicia (Kyle) Wright and Michael (Jennifer) Rincon, and great grandchildren Olivia Jane Wright and Luke Patrick Wright, her brother James Piet as well as many loving family and friends. Clare is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Arthur F. Koester and other dear family and friends.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020