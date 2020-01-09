Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Koester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Jane (Pietrangelo) Koester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare Jane (Pietrangelo) Koester Obituary
Clare Jane Koester (Pietrangelo) age 88, of Portage and formerly of Grosse Ile passed away peacefully Wednesday December 25, 2019. Clare is survived by her loving children, William Charles “Bill”, Ann Phyllis and Gerardo Rincon, her grandchildren Alicia (Kyle) Wright and Michael (Jennifer) Rincon, and great grandchildren Olivia Jane Wright and Luke Patrick Wright, her brother James Piet as well as many loving family and friends. Clare is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Arthur F. Koester and other dear family and friends. The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes-Trenton Chapel handled Clare’s arrangements, To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -