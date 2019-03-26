|
|
Haley, Clarence M. Age 93 of Trenton. March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Haley. Loving father of Paul (Annette), Matthew (Ann), Patrick (Terry) and Mark (Cathy). Proud grandfather of Eric, Margaret, Scott, Steven, Christopher, Nicole and Brennan. Great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of the late Lawrence Haley. Clarence was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross, American Heart Association and Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements were handled by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019