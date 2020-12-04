1/1
Claudette Cecile Rowden
Claudette Cecile Rowden, age 85, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on November 27, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Claudette was born on April 28, 1935, in Lincoln Park, Michigan to Raymond Allain and Juliette LaCroix Allain. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed being around her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed music and dancing to everything from Polkas to rock-n-roll. She had a passion for rescuing animals and provided a loving home to many cats and dogs throughout her 85 years. She is survived by her children: Fern (Bill) Tocco of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Patricia (Daniel) Hatley of Wyandotte, Michigan; Teresa (Brian) McEntee of Rochester Michigan; JoAnn Watters of Columbia, Tennessee, Charlene LeBlanc of Cornersville, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews; brother: Raymond Allain of Southgate, Michigan; and sister: Fern DeMattia of Woodhaven, Michigan. Claudette was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert Rowden, and sister: Jeanine Tyrna. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home in assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
