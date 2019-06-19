|
|
Cahalan, Colleen G. June 18, 2019. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Lawrence (Shelli), Brian (Patricia), Marie (Mone) Sandhu and Jeffery (Debra). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Boulevard, Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 23, 2019