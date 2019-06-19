Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick Church
135 Superior Blvd
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Cahalan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen G. Cahalan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colleen G. Cahalan Obituary
Cahalan, Colleen G. June 18, 2019. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Lawrence (Shelli), Brian (Patricia), Marie (Mone) Sandhu and Jeffery (Debra). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Boulevard, Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.