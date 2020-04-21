|
Colm Norman Prentice of Woodhaven, passed on March 31, 2020. Colm, aka Scotty, was born March 23, 1947, in Dumbarton Scotland, of Irish ancestry, to John Prentice, Co. Armagh Ireland, and Jane McWilliams of Dumbarton, Scotland. He is survived by his wife Mary Melva, children Kelly (Mitchell) Polk and son Scott; stepchildren Margaret (Jamie) Peterson and Michael (Cindy) Graham. Grandchildren Mitchell and Bridget Polk, Megan (Jory) Pardon and Melissa Graham, greatgrandchild Everet Pardon. Also survived by former Wife Irene Prentice, brothers John (Kathy) Prentice and James, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. After serving in the US Navy, Colm joined the Detroit Fire Department, moving up to Arson, the investigative division where he often distinguished himself. Retired in 1996 he went on to do the the same work on a private basis. An avid boater, he was a member of the Elba Mar Boat Club, later becoming interested in motorcycles until a stroke in early 2014. Related health issues ensued but his spirit remained. He succummed to covid-19 virus and pheumonia. He will missed by family and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations, if you wish, may be made to the in his name
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020