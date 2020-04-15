|
Constance Kisella, 96, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1923, in Wyandotte, Michigan to William and Gertrude (Allen) Mitchell. Connie married John Kisella, on July 1, 1950, in Trenton, Michigan. She will be remembered as a homemaker with traditional values. Connie loved her family and taught Sunday School in her earlier years when her family attended. She enjoyed knitting and made several latch hook rugs. Connie lived a very simple lifestyle and was fascinated with the majestic owl. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Connie will be missed by her son Jon Kisella; one sister, Audrey Frendo; and one grandchild Nicole Kisella. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, two sisters Barbara and Shirley, two brothers Bill and Harry, a son Allen Trudeau and two grandchildren.
Connie's family held a private family gathering and ceremony at Eineder's Borek Jennings Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Michigan. Interment took place at Highland Cemetery. Please leave a message of comfort for Connie's family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com
Published in Heritage on Apr. 15, 2020