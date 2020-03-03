Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Consuela Egler
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston , MI
Consuela J. "Connie" Egler Obituary
of Clarkston, MI; formerly of Riverview, MI & Canton, OH; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 29, 2020; age 87; preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James; selfless mother of Deanna (late Robert) Olsen & Donald Egler; dedicated grandma “gram” of Alexis Egler, Paige Olsen, Dana Olsen, Austin Egler, Rebecca Olsen & Robert Olsen II; sister of Victor (Liz) DeOrio, Pearl (Frank) Bird & Arthur DeOrio. Connie earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Kent State University and her Master’s Degree from University of MI. She was a physical education teacher/ guidance counselor and coach at Southgate Public Schools for 39 years. She was an award winning athlete in high school /college and an avid golf and tennis player. Connie always made her family a priority. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 4:00-9:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 9:00 am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
