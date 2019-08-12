|
|
Craig J. Anderson of Goodyear, Az. Son of Thomas J. and Margaret Anderson of Southgate, Mi passed away on August 7, 2019. Craig leaves behind his wife, Glory Douglas-Anderson,; brother, Eugene Anderson; sisters, Laurel Munchaussen, Teri (Randy) Wood, Linda Wolfe, Diane (Marty) Reavis, and nieces and nephews. Craig was a 1974 graduate of Southgate Anderson High School. There will be a memorial service in Goodyear, Az. In mid-September. Craig had a love for animals. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the ASPCA.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019