Craig J. Anderson

Craig J. Anderson Obituary
Craig J. Anderson of Goodyear, Az. Son of Thomas J. and Margaret Anderson of Southgate, Mi passed away on August 7, 2019. Craig leaves behind his wife, Glory Douglas-Anderson,; brother, Eugene Anderson; sisters, Laurel Munchaussen, Teri (Randy) Wood, Linda Wolfe, Diane (Marty) Reavis, and nieces and nephews. Craig was a 1974 graduate of Southgate Anderson High School. There will be a memorial service in Goodyear, Az. In mid-September. Craig had a love for animals. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the ASPCA.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
