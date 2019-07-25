|
|
KUSAK, Curtis E., age 65, of Wyandotte, July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Cynthia Kusak. Loving father of Paula (Patrick) Hubbard and Rochelle (Nick) Miller. Dear grandfather of Christopher, Brook, Kaiden and Aydia. Dearest great grandfather of Maisen, Penelope and Syris. He is also survived by his brother Ronald (Rachel) Kusak and sister Diane Cummings. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Stella Kusak. Service, Sunday, 12 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019