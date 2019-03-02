Home

More Obituaries for Cynthia Baron
Cynthia M. Baron

Cynthia M. Baron Obituary
Baron, Cynthia M., resident of Grosse Ile and past resident of Southgate, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26th 2019, at the age of 84. Graduate of EMU with a B.B.A., M.A., and Business certification. Former principal of North Pointe Elementary School and teacher at Grogan Elementary School. Beloved wife of Edward for 65 years. Loving Mother of Tracy, Tamara, Mark and the late Edward II. Cherished grandmother of nine children and great grandmother of eight wonderful children.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019
