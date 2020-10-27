1/1
Cynthia McCann Anderson
Cynthia McCann Anderson, age 76, passed away suddenly in her home in The Villages, Florida on October 15, 2020. Cindy was the daughter of the late John Michael and Loriene (Homeister) McCann of Southgate Michigan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Anderson, her brother Charles E. McCann of DeWitt Michigan and sister Elaine McCann of Southgate MI. Cindy was the loving sister of John C. (Tasy) McCann and Marianne Graham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cindy enjoyed life in the The Villages, golfing and playing bridge with her neighbors and friends. She and her husband Larry were also active in the Fairways Christian Church in the Villages. Cindy grew up in Southgate, Michigan and attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Michigan. After high school she went to Central Michigan University and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Education. Later she received a Masters Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught in the Trenton Public School System at the Anderson Elementary School for many years along with working as a real estate agent at Zanglin & Associates Real Estate in Trenton. Cindy then moved to Gatlinburg Tennessee and enjoyed the Great Smokey Mountains for many years. Cindy's final move was to The Villages in 2012 where she met and married her beloved husband Larry who passed four months ago. No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Michigan. Donations in Cindy's memory may be made to the Fairways Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
