WATSON, Dale M., age 72, of Trenton, died April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Watson. Loving father of Matthew (Heather) Watson, Christine (Steve) Rodriguez, Andrew (Kathy) Watson and Robert (Karen) Watson. Dearest grandfather of 8. He is also survived by his brother Doug (Jackie) Watson. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Bonnie Watson, loved by Edna Watson and his sister Nancy Allgood. Dale left a wonderful legacy of love for God, and for his family and friends. His pride and protection of his family was immeasurable. His sense of humor, selfless generosity, and always helping others was his gift. He had such a positive influence that impacted so many lives. His Memorial Service, Sunday, May 05, 2019, 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Trenton, MI. Visitation, Sunday, May 05, 2019, 1:00 ~ 2:00 PM. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019
