Daniel Cruz Jr. Obituary
CRUZ Jr., Daniel, age 81, of New Boston, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Cruz. Loving father of Daniel (Jessica) Cruz III and Ramona (Tim) Lamb. Dearest grandfather of Jacob, Ethan and Noah. He is also survived by his best friend Julian Cruze, his brothers -in-law Jerry Calvin and Marcus D. and sisters-in-law Donna Lynn, Elaine and K. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel, Sr. and Aurora Cruz, his sisters Mary and Esperanza and his brother-in-law Robert. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Interment in Knollwood Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
