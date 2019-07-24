|
|
SCHMIDLIN, Daniel J., age 50, of New Boston, July 2, 2019. Beloved dad (dada) of Seth Schmidlin. Loving son of Mark and Pat Sova. Dearest brother of Sara (George) Vierk and Kenneth (Amy) Sova. He is also survived by niece Emme, his nephews George, Samuel, Gary, Parker and Colton, the mother of his son and his friend Christina Schmidlin and his father-in-law Leonard Adamus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nanny and Gaga Suliman and Nanny and Poppy Sova.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019