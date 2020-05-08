Leitch, Sr. Daniel Wayne. May 7, 2020. Age 56 of South Rockwood, MI. Beloved husband of 26 years to Barbara Leitch. Loving father of Daniel (Marina) Leitch Jr., Robert Leitch, Lance Leitch, and Kayla Lynn Leitch. Dear brother of Fred (Margaret) Leitch, Harry (Naomi) Leitch, Nardina, Dale (Wendy) Leitch, Nathaniel (Sherry) Brent, Tony Brent, and Vicky Brent. Dearest grandfather of Zachary, Gabriella, Stacey, and Serenity. Daniel was preceded in death by his children Sarah Ann Leitch and Troy Leitch, his parents Harry Leitch and Rose Brent and his sisters Euriana and Hazel. Daniel will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and leave condolences on Daniel’s online guestbook at



