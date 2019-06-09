|
|
Wallace Daniel P. June 9, 2019. Age 79 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Debbie (Ken) Wallace-Dempsey, the late Robert (Rosey) Wallace and Edward Wallace. Dear brother of Sandy (Dan) Basala and the late Jack (Evelyn) Wallace. Dearest grandfather of Daniel, Natasha, Gavin and Maria. Daniel will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Disabled Veteran's National Foundation. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Daniel’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019