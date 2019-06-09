Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Wallace Obituary
Wallace Daniel P. June 9, 2019. Age 79 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Loving father of Debbie (Ken) Wallace-Dempsey, the late Robert (Rosey) Wallace and Edward Wallace. Dear brother of Sandy (Dan) Basala and the late Jack (Evelyn) Wallace. Dearest grandfather of Daniel, Natasha, Gavin and Maria. Daniel will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Disabled Veteran's National Foundation. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Daniel’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now