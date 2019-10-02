|
|
Danielle Lorraine Gardner passed peacefully on September 24, 2019, with her loving husband Harry at her side, after a three-year battle with ALS. Visitations will be on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Taylor, Michigan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday October 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Taylor, Michigan. Danielle was born February 19, 1940, to Daniel and Mary Kovoch in Detroit, Michigan. Danielle was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Mary Kovoch, brother Lawrence, and daughter Denise. She is survived by her devoted husband Harry, sons Dennis (Lisa) and Donald. Grandmother of Nichole, Aaron, Rebecca and David. Great-Grandmother of Mackenzie, Makayla, Mia and Mohamed. Dear sister of Theodore (Patricia) Kovoch, Kathy (Larry) Johnston. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019