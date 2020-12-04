Or Copy this URL to Share

Florek, Darlene of Riverview, formerly of Flat Rock. December 1, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leonard “Sam” Florek. Loving mother of John (Barbara), Dann (Karen), David (Leigh) and Mary Kay Florek. Proud grandmother of David (Amy) Florek, Brent (Kacy) Florek, Hannah Florek, Sam LaMantia and great grandmother of Gwenyth Florek. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.



