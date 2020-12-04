1/1
Darlene Florek
Florek, Darlene of Riverview, formerly of Flat Rock. December 1, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leonard “Sam” Florek. Loving mother of John (Barbara), Dann (Karen), David (Leigh) and Mary Kay Florek. Proud grandmother of David (Amy) Florek, Brent (Kacy) Florek, Hannah Florek, Sam LaMantia and great grandmother of Gwenyth Florek. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
