David (Dave) A. Buie (72) passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 with his wife, Ellen Bernard-Buie, at his side. Dave was born in Tennessee in September of 1947 to Bertha Harper and William Buie, moved to Manchester OH at the age of 11 months, and lived in New Boston, MI. Dave excelled in academics, sports and anything he put his brilliant mind to do. Besides his prowess in Physics and Mathematics at the University of Akron, Dave founded Magnum Construction in Wyandotte, MI. When asked why construction he said, when he got out of college he was not that good with his hands, and just couldn’t handle an inadequacy. Dave was also known for his dry sense of humor and wit, generosity, and willingness to help others. He was also a problem solver and teacher. Besides his wife, Ellen, Dave is survived by his mother, Bertha Harper, New Franklin, OH; brother, Richard Buie, Barberton, OH; sisters, Linda (Blaine) Wilson, Holly, OH and Brenda Starkey, Delroy, OH; brother-in-law, Steve Bernard, Lincoln Park; sister-in-law, Michelle (Keith Quail) Krueger, Mt. Clemens; nephews, Scott Curtiss, Henry Krueger (Candice), Andrew Krueger (Jenny); nieces, Brenda Starkey, Shelly Curtiss, Jennifer Prince, Dawn Buie; several aunts and uncles, and additional family and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his father, William Buie; step father, Elmo Harper, mother & father-in-law, Marion and Robert Bernard; and brother-in-law, Roger Starkey. Dave is now at peace on perfect knees, probably arguing with Einstein and Richard Feynman, and trading fudge with his mother-in-law, Marion Bernard, for an apple pie. Dave chose cremation at Michigan Memorial Crematory in Flat Rock, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 24, 2020, from 4 PM – 8 PM Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in his name.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019