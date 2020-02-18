Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
David Ainscough Sr. Obituary
Ainscough, David Sr. February 18, 2020. Age 68 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette. Loving father of David Jr., Clayton (Sally), Brian and Joseph (Jennifer). Beloved son of Clayton and Dorothy. Dear brother of Glen, Cathy (David), Deborah, Dorothy and Dianna. Dearest grandfather of 9. Great grandfather of 3. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3- 8 p.m. and Sunday 1-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Monday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on David’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2020
