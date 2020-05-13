DAVID ANTHONY KLING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kling, David Anthony, Age 62, died April 26, 2020. We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of David Anthony Kling. Dave suffered a major heart attack on the evening of April 25th and eventually passed the following day. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kling and his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Sue Zemla. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Kling (née Zemla); beloved mother, Margaret Kling; siblings, Dennis (Sandra) and Diane; and brother-in-law, Jeff Zemla (Tammy). In addition to being a model husband, son, and brother, Dave was an extraordinary uncle to Tiffany James (Jeff), Matthew Kling (Lindsey), Jillian Zemla (Ed), Brendan Zemla and Jared Kling. He was also the cherished great-uncle of seven great-nieces and nephews. Nonetheless, Dave loved dogs and was treasured by two of his own – Chubby and Bella. Simply said, Dave will forever be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him as family or friend. Due to the current complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave’s funeral service has been postponed. Once it is safe to congregate again, a proper memorial will be held in his remembrance. Further details will be provided to family and friends as the time becomes appropriate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved