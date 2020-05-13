Kling, David Anthony, Age 62, died April 26, 2020. We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of David Anthony Kling. Dave suffered a major heart attack on the evening of April 25th and eventually passed the following day. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kling and his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Sue Zemla. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Kling (née Zemla); beloved mother, Margaret Kling; siblings, Dennis (Sandra) and Diane; and brother-in-law, Jeff Zemla (Tammy). In addition to being a model husband, son, and brother, Dave was an extraordinary uncle to Tiffany James (Jeff), Matthew Kling (Lindsey), Jillian Zemla (Ed), Brendan Zemla and Jared Kling. He was also the cherished great-uncle of seven great-nieces and nephews. Nonetheless, Dave loved dogs and was treasured by two of his own – Chubby and Bella. Simply said, Dave will forever be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him as family or friend. Due to the current complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave’s funeral service has been postponed. Once it is safe to congregate again, a proper memorial will be held in his remembrance. Further details will be provided to family and friends as the time becomes appropriate.



