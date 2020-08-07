TOMASOVITCH, David B. (Thomas) age 54, of Wyandotte, August 05, 2020. Beloved husband of Loriann Tomasovitch. Loving father of Chloe Tomasovitch and Benjamin Tomasovitch. He is also survived by his parents Edward and Blanche Thomas, his sister Melissa Coombs, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones; as well as his furbabies Oscar and Baby Kitty. He was a composer, musician, writer, and a poet; he was also an animal lover. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to one of the following charities: Wyandotte Animal Shelter, Shelter to Home Animal Rescue or Mimi’s Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store