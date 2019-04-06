|
|
Crain, David Eugene, 63 Years old, passed away on April 3rd2019 in Taylor, Michigan. Born on June 19th, 1955 in Dearborn, Michigan. Son of Homer R. & Elizabeth A. Crain. Joined in death with Mother, Elizabeth A. (Johns) Crain; Father, Homer R. Crain; Sister, Judy G. Crain (Cremeans); Brother, Richard W. Crain; Sister, Nora L. Crain; Brother, Paul E. Crain. Father of the late, beloved, Sarah M. (Crain) Manick. Survived by his dear son-in-law, Brian Manick and granddaughter Alyssa M. Manick, both of Allen Park, MI. Siblings Wanda S. (Crain) Malo, Oblong IL; Michael S. Crain, Town Creek AL; Melissa G. Crain, Richmond KY. The slew of three generations of nieces and nephews that also love their crazy uncle. Special thanks to the stuff of ICU Beaumont Taylor.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019