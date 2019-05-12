|
David V. Fulmer, Jr., age 70, of Dearborn Heights, passed away at his home Saturday evening, May 11, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1949 to the late David and Mildred (Rosemann) Fulmer. Beloved husband to Joyce of 44 years. Loving father to his only son, Ashley. Dear brother to Martha (George) Renaud. David had many hobbies and interests, but none were greater than the countless years he actively spent serving his Brothers in the Masonic Fraternities which include, but not limited to Lincoln Park Ionic Lodge #539 and Moslem Shrine. He was also heavily involved with DeMolay International and Michigan DeMolay where he was a respected leader and “Dad” to many young men, whom affectionately called him “Grumpy”. Visitation will be Wednesday, 12:00PM to 9:00PM at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph, Taylor, MI 48180. A funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00AM at the same location.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 15, 2019