David H. Harris, age 83, of Dearborn Hts., June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn Harris. Loving father of Martin (Connie) Harris, Cindy (Jim) Mercier, Tim Harris and Ron (Kathleen) Harris. Dearest grandfather of Jim (Angie), Tim, Becca, Trevor, Spencer and Rachael and great-grandfather of Sebastian, Jimmy, Madeline and Ronan. He is also survived by his sister Etta (Jerry) Rama and his brothers John (Sandy) Harris and Ernie (Sue) Harris. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen and Clara Harris and his brothers Herman Harris and Jack Harris. David was an awesome journeyman carpenter and avid outdoorsman. He loved his boats, hunting, fishing, but most of all he loved his family. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.