DAVID HENRY HARRIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David H. Harris, age 83, of Dearborn Hts., June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn Harris. Loving father of Martin (Connie) Harris, Cindy (Jim) Mercier, Tim Harris and Ron (Kathleen) Harris. Dearest grandfather of Jim (Angie), Tim, Becca, Trevor, Spencer and Rachael and great-grandfather of Sebastian, Jimmy, Madeline and Ronan. He is also survived by his sister Etta (Jerry) Rama and his brothers John (Sandy) Harris and Ernie (Sue) Harris. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen and Clara Harris and his brothers Herman Harris and Jack Harris. David was an awesome journeyman carpenter and avid outdoorsman. He loved his boats, hunting, fishing, but most of all he loved his family. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved