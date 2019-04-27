|
|
David N. Johnson passed away April 20th, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of Joyce for 68 years. Loving father of Karen (Gary) Preston, Bill Johnson and Christine Johnson. Dear grandfather of Cody, Jessie (Corey), Alyson and Allen. David was a proud Navy veteran of the WWII era. After the war, David found himself falling for his childhood neighbor, Joyce. They married and started a family. He and Joyce would enjoy many vacations and camping trips with the kids where they would make life long memories. David also enjoyed many other activities such as golfing, photography and woodworking. He took many beautiful photos and you may notice if you look through the family photo albums that there are very few pictures of David. This would be why. As for the wood working, he was a real master of making toys for his grandchildren. He also donated many of these to his church, which was a very important part of his life. He spent a lot of time as an active member where he made many friends. David was a special man that contributed so much during his time on this earth. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. There will be an 11am memorial service on Saturday, May 18th in the Rotunda Room of Beaumont Commons located at 16351 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120. Memorial donations in David’s name may be made to the or the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019