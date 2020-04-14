|
Stitt, David R. Age 87 of Dearborn passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He leaves behind his spouse Mary Beth Stitt, his daughter Carolyn Neff (Robert), his sons Evan (Susan) and Mark, six grandchildren, their spouses and 4 great-grandchildren. Dave was a lifelong resident of Dearborn. He was an Army veteran who served two years in active duty, with sixteen months in Panama. He retired from the Automobile Club of Michigan in 1991. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed sharing his love of Lincoln Continentals with everyone he met. The family would like to thank the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn who lovingly took care of David in his final days. The family will hold a memorial celebration of David’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Angel’s Place via AngelsPlace.com/donate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020