|
|
Blackson, Dawn Marie. Age 60 of Trenton. Passed away peacefully April 26, 2019. Loving daughter of Nancy Blackson and the late William L. Blackson. Dearest sister of David (Michelle) Blackson. Precious Aunt of Rachel (Rick) Young, Ryan and Phillip. Great Aunt of Abigail, Cole, Paige and Ella. Survived also by Uncle Carl Erxleben of Harbor Springs and many loving cousins and friends. Dawn was a Patient Business Representative at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital where she made many life-long friends. Dawn and her family are eternally grateful for the doctors and staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where she received care for many years. Along the journey, Dawn made an impression on many and was a friend to all. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. from 3-8pm. Funeral service Thursday, in state 10am until 11am service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Music Ministry or a charity of the donor’s choice. Visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019