Age 71, of North Street, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Regency on the Lake in Fort Gratiot. She was born on March 24, 1948, daughter of the late William Carlisle and Elaine Cora (Parkinson) Worden. Deborah married Eugene Church on September 22, 1972. Debby was a graduate of Lincoln Park High School. She continued her education at Wayne State University School of Medicine and graduated with a B.S. degree in physical therapy. She worked as a physical therapist for more than 38 years. She was also a research Genealogist for more than 60 years. Debby was a Master Gardner who feared the effects of global warming. Debby has 12 pets waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge. She is survived by her loving husband Eugene Church of 47 years. Per Debby's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home in Port Huron.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020