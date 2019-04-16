|
|
Straub, Deborah (Kail), age 66, of Wyandotte, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Born September 7, 1952 in Lincoln Park, MI to the late Fred and Ellen Kail. Loving wife of Robert. Dear mother of Colin of Wyandotte and step-mother of Robert (Judy) of Edina, MN, Sam (Heidi) of Indianapolis, IN, Lydia Tuck of Milford, Anna (Ken) Boeth of Brighton and the late Bethany of Lincoln Park. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Kevin (Sherry) of Parma, MI and James (Margrus) of DeWitt, MI. Deborah was an active member of her church and enjoyed scrapbooking, reading and traveling especially cruises and long road trips. A funeral mass will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank Street, Lincoln Park, MI 48146. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Christ the Good Shepherd Church.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019