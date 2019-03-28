Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ridge Chapel
2272 W. Jefferson Ave.
Trenton, MI 48183
Stoneburner, Debra Lynn (formerly “Debi” Demick of Trenton), 54 passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, March 23rd in the comfort of her home. She was born on December 6th, 1964. Along with her parents Dennis Demick (Pat) and Carol Benetau (Tom), Debi is survived by her loving daughter Hannah Stoneburner, her husband, Kip Stoneburner, sister Denise McLaughlin (Don), Brothers Dan Demick and Devin Demick, step brother Mike Ennes (Lauren), David Beneteau (Angie), and Jimmy and Mike Beneteau; numerous nieces and nephews, and a large host of relatives and friends. She was loved by many. The celebration of her life was held on Saturday, March 30th at Ridge Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019
